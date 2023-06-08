Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AIO opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $19.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

