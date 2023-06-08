VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Down 7.9% This Week

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and approximately $3,939.10 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00308982 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,032.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

