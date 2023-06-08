Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $129,750.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
VIR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 428,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,549. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.26.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 434,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.