Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $129,750.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 428,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,549. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several research firms have weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,172 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after purchasing an additional 434,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after purchasing an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

