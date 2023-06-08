Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at HC Wainwright

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 136.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

VGCX stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.44. 99,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,594. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.64. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.56 and a 52 week high of C$14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.89.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

