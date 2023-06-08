Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on NENTF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Handelsbanken lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Down 66.4 %

OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. Viaplay Group AB has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

