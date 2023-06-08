Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) PT Lowered to $12.00

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTNR. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

VTNR stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,823,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,837. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

In other Vertex Energy news, COO James Gary Rhame acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at $43,604,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

