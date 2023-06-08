VersaBank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.
VersaBank Stock Down 4.3 %
VBNK stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.
VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. VersaBank had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of VersaBank
About VersaBank
VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VersaBank (VBNK)
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.