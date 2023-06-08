VersaBank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

VersaBank Stock Down 4.3 %

VBNK stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. VersaBank had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

About VersaBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBNK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VersaBank in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in VersaBank by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

See Also

