Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at HSBC

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HSBC from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,954,125,000 after buying an additional 2,066,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,446,395,000 after buying an additional 3,448,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,105,742,000 after purchasing an additional 339,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

