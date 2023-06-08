Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,366 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $51,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.06. 4,557,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,251,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock worth $1,024,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

