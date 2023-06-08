Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,216,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTV traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

