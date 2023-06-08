Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $49,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.44. 833,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,697. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

