Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 12.2% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,395. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.