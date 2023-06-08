Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VBR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,971. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

