Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 5,650.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,194 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 115,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 773,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,935. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

