Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

