Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after buying an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,534,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,098,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,221,000 after buying an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,079,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,251,000 after buying an additional 223,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $195.86. 65,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $197.85. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

