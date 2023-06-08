Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Headinvest LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.9% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.13. 736,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average of $107.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

