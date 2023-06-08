Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:VSGX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.87. 254,976 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.