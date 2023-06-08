VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MOTE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Get VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (MOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks perceived to have high fair value, sustainable competitive advantage, positive momentum, and excellent ESG ratings. MOTE was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF (BATS:MOTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar ESG Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.