Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,526,000 after acquiring an additional 791,316 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.70. 624,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,950. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

