USDD Market Cap Achieves $746.13 Million (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. USDD has a market cap of $746.13 million and $13.01 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDD

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 747,934,718 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

