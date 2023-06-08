Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 5,099 shares.The stock last traded at $19.99 and had previously closed at $19.70.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $802.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 46,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.