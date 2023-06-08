Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE UBA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,373. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $815.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 140.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

