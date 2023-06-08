Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 11.70%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Performance
NYSE UBA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,373. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a market cap of $815.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 140.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
