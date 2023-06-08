Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.72. Urban One shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 13,789 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $285.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,968,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban One by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban One by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Urban One by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 503,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

