Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.05

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.72. Urban One shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 13,789 shares trading hands.
Urban One Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $285.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,968,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 33,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Urban One by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban One by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Urban One by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 503,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Urban One by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban One (UONEK)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.