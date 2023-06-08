UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UPMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

