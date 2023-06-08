Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $3,492,740.25 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,492,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shlomo Dovrat also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $378,989.10.

Unity Software Stock Down 3.2 %

Unity Software stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.