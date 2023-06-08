UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Trading Down 2.5%

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $485.55 and last traded at $485.65. 1,394,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,310,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.06. The firm has a market cap of $450.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

