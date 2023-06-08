UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

Shares of UNH traded up $7.70 on Thursday, reaching $489.83. 1,050,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,158. The firm has a market cap of $456.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $492.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

