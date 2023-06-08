United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up to $185.06

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.06, but opened at $188.86. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $190.89, with a volume of 2,151 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.01.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $675,399.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $116,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,276 shares of company stock worth $1,354,079. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

