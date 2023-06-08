United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,473. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.