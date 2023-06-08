United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.10 billion-$30.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.35 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.30 EPS.

Shares of UNFI traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,869,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,481. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $48.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.71.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,416,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,545.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 401,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

