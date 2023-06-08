U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Holdings Lifted by DigitalBridge Group Inc.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 85.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Price Performance

UHAL stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $56.37. 31,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,259. U-Haul Holding has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34). U-Haul had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U-Haul in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at U-Haul

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,609. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Articles

