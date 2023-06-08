Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 59 ($0.73).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 54 ($0.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 49 ($0.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 26.30 ($0.33) on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 21.82 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 57 ($0.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £381.35 million, a P/E ratio of 887.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.04.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

