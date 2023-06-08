Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $429.35. 1,254,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,344. The firm has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.