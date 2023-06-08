Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 4,411 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 333,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.