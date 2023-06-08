Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 2,136 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Synaptics by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Up 0.2 %

Synaptics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.67. 221,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $149.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average is $102.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.