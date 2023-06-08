Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 13,414 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.93% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDHY. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 453.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDHY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.40. 7,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.64. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $49.02.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

