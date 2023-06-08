Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,720 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FJUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 249,646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,507.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 200,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 188,369 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the period.

BATS FJUN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $39.74. 8,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

