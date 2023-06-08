Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $393.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,231. The company has a market capitalization of $299.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

