Trustcore Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,259,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,052 shares of company stock worth $26,839,689 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

