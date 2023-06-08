True North Advisors LLC Sells 5,518 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,823 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after buying an additional 63,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 195,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,080. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

