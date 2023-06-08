True North Advisors LLC Sells 4,006 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $153.58. The company had a trading volume of 569,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,384. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

