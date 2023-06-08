True North Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

True North Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,668 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.5% of True North Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Boeing by 13,008.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after acquiring an additional 632,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 966,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $116,968,000 after purchasing an additional 417,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,503. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.78.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

