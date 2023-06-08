True North Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 205,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,347,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,223,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,828. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $78.32.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

