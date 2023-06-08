True North Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.39.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $225.92. The stock had a trading volume of 839,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,661. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

