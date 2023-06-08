True North Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 100,319,564 shares valued at $1,216,553,751. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Shares of BX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.74. 1,260,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,301. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

