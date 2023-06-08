True North Advisors LLC Acquires 1,021 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,041,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

