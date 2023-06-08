Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $430.00

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.35), with a volume of 89092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 408 ($5.07).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tristel in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 390 ($4.85) price objective for the company.

Tristel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 339.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 345.79. The company has a market capitalization of £203.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,828.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

Featured Articles

