TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

TCBK opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

