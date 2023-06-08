Triatomic Management LP Purchases Shares of 113,101 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. eXp World accounts for approximately 1.1% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Triatomic Management LP owned 0.07% of eXp World as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in eXp World by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $19.83. 3,153,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,111. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 385.88 and a beta of 2.71. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eXp World news, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,533 shares of company stock worth $3,382,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

